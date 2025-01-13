Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha revealed that the state has arrested 2,697 individuals and seized narcotics valued at over Rs 1,500 crore between 2022 and 2024.

Speaking in the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Monday, Dr. Saha, who also serves as the Home Minister, highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to make Tripura a drug-free state.

Dr. Saha noted that before 2018, Tripura faced rampant drug-related issues. However, the situation has changed drastically under the current administration, which adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The state government’s Nesha Mukt Abhiyan has yielded significant results, with large quantities of illegal substances such as marijuana, cough syrup, narcotic tablets, and heroin being seized. Police have conducted extensive raids, destroyed marijuana plantations, and arrested individuals involved in drug trafficking,” said Dr. Saha.

Data Highlights from 2022–2024, the Chief Minister provided detailed statistics on the state’s anti-drug operations and said in 2022, 562 cases registered, 759 individuals arrested, in 2023: 633 cases registered, 1,052 individuals arrested and in 2024: 407 cases registered, 886 individuals arrested

Over the three-year period, Tripura police registered 1,665 cases and arrested 2,697 individuals.

In 2024 alone, the state achieved a milestone by destroying a record number of cannabis plants. “The market value of seized drugs nearly doubled during this time, reflecting a 106% increase,” Dr. Saha said.

From 2022 to 2024, Tripura police made the following seizures Marijuana: 1,54,658 kg, Cough syrup bottles: 5,82,100, Narcotic tablets: 25,62,791, Heroin: 34,971 grams, Cannabis plants destroyed: 2,45,91,258

The total value of the seized drugs, including confiscated vehicles, amounted to Rs 1,587.47 crore.

Dr. Saha also discussed the establishment of a State-Level Drug-Free India Campaign Committee as per directives from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

This committee works in collaboration with various state departments, including Social Welfare, Home, Education, and Youth Affairs & Sports, as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau, NGOs, and district-level bodies, to implement preventive measures and combat drug addiction effectively.