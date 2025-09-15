Dimapur: Many organisations, including student bodies, have come out in support of the 2016 batch RMSA teachers of Nagaland who have been agitating for the last few days, demanding pay parity with their colleagues under SSA 2010, 2013 and RMSA 2013.

The Lotha HoHo Wokha, in a release, on Monday expressed pain over the fates of thousands of students, who are attending classes without teachers in as many as 133 government schools all over the state. It stated that this is impacting the academic careers of thousands of students at a time when their annual and selection examinations are approaching.

The hoho said as a welfare state, the Nagaland government is expected to uphold the rule of law and listen to the grievances and rights of its citizens.

Stating that the RMSA 2016 batch teachers have been agitating for the past several days, it said the impasse is only jeopardizing the careers of the students and the fallout will ultimately affect the governance of the government.

Citing the Supreme Court order dated May 28, which upheld the Gauhati High Court verdict in favour of the RMSA teachers, the hoho said the state government is deemed to honour and act upon it to unlock the present imbroglio.

It hoped that good sense will prevail on the state government.

On Sunday, the Ao Students’ Conference has served a five-day ultimatum to the Nagaland school education department, demanding full compliance with court orders to resolve pending matters related to the 2016 batch of Nagaland RMSA teachers.

Expressing concern over the impact, the student body said the situation has affected the functioning of 133 government high schools and 367 teachers across Nagaland. It said the disruption of academic activities “unacceptable.”

The state government had filed a review petition in the apex court and said the matter is still sub judice. It appealed to the agitating teachers to resume their duties while the case is pending.