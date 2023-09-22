Dimapur: The All Nagaland School Teachers Association (ANSTA) and the Nagaland Government Higher Secondary Schools Employee’s Association (NGHSSEA) have threatened to go on pen-down strike owing to the “regular delay” in payment of their salaries.

In a letter to commissioner secretary, school education department and SCERT, the associations urged for immediate disbursement of the pending salaries of the teachers and sought a written assurance that such delays will not recur in the future.

The letter dated September 21, signed by ANSTA president Kasheto Sumi and general secretary Pekingto Y Jimo and NGHSSEA president Karen Sumi, said failure to do so will leave the teachers of Nagaland with no choice but to initiate a pen-down strike two weeks from the date of issue of the letter in accordance with the principle of ‘no pay, no work’.

“This decision reflects our deep concern for the well-being and financial stability of our fellow educators,” the letter said.

They rued that despite the request letter by the ANSTA on September 14, the teachers’ salaries have not yet been released.

The letter expressed regret that this delay, especially in a month when the entire nation comes together to celebrate Teacher’s Day, not only undermines the hard work and dedication of the teaching community but also portrays a lack of regard for the principles set forth by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The associations urged the department to rectify this situation by promptly releasing the pending salaries and providing assurances that such delays will not recur in the future.

“We have shown patience and understanding, but now we find ourselves compelled to take a stand,” they added.

The letter added that timely resolution of the matter will not only restore the teachers’ faith in the system but will also foster a more conducive environment for teaching and learning.