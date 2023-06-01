GUWAHATI: With Lok Sabha elections slated to be held in the first quarter of next year, the Assam BJP has decided to launch its Jan Sampark Abhiyan campaign.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (June 01) while briefing the media in Guwahati.

The Assam BJP will hold public meetings in all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state between June 11 and 20.

“We will hold public meetings in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state to mark 9 years of the Modi government and for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I will be present in some of the meetings, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameswar Teli will be present in some of the meetings,” the Assam CM said.

CM Sarma added: “In each Lok Sabha constituency, we will meet a minimum of 1400 families under Jan Sampark Abhiyan.”

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (May 28), met chief ministers of all the BJP-ruled states in New Delhi.

The meeting was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and lasted for several hours.

Besides, administrative issues in respective BJP-ruled states, preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, was discussed in the meeting.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also attended the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.