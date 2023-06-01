GUWAHATI: The Assam government has claimed that 90 square kilometres of forest land were reclaimed over the last two years.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (June 01).

“In last 2 years, we have reclaimed 90 sq km of forest land,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while sharing a video in this regard on social media.

The video shared by the Assam chief minister claimed that the state government “has been reclaiming forest areas on a mission mode”.

It stated that over “7000 acres of Orang forest were retrieved following recent evictions”.

Notably, evictions were carried out in forest lands falling under the Orang national park in Sonitpur and Darrang districts of Assam.

“It (eviction drive) was done with the cooperation of all stakeholders,” the video shared by the Assam chief minister added.

According to the Assam government, elephants have returned to the evicted areas of Orang national park.

“And soon thereafter, our friends, the gentle giants (elephants) romped home,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Video released by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

It may be mentioned here that there have been allegations that the Assam government has been conducting eviction drives targeting the minority communities.

However, the Assam government has rejected these allegations.