DIGBOI: Aam Admi Party (AAP) vice president Assam Chapter Manoj Dhanowar on Friday recalls the glorious days of peace and amity during the forty years’ tenure of the former MLA Digboi Late Rameswar Dhanowar.

The AAP leader was addressing the new recruits at Bogapani TE Garden Line residence in Assam’s Digboi on Wednesday evening amidst significant supporters constituting the tea tribe community.

Dhanowar was accompanied by his state and district office bearers of AAP in the merger event.

Dhanowar was brining in a contrasting picturesque of Digboi in the context of recently launched eviction drive by railways in Bogapani areas wherein several families had been rendered homeless.

Baking the political bread in his favour, Dhanowar said unlike Suren Phukan, the Digboi BJP MLA the people now should bring in a candidate – a replica of Rameswar Dhanowar whose period was characterized by a sense of fraternity and peaceful co-existence during the past 40 years of his tenure.

Addressing around five hundred suppprters hailing from BJP and Congress after formal induction into the Aam Admi Party, Manoj Dhanowar pointing fingers towards the sitting MLA urged the new joiners not to trust parties like BJP and Congress.

It needs mentioning here that AAP which gourds it’s loin reaching out amongst the mass might render a stiff resistance to BJP in Assam’s Digboi in the Assembly polls ahead.

There is no doubt that AAP in Digboi has been able to secure people’s attention significantly due to its continued efforts shifting the allegiance of the people under the AAP umbrella.

The AAP leader Dhanowar hailing from the tea tribe community is reportedly set to grind his political axe in the wake of growing rifts between the tea garden electorates and sitting BJP MLA in Digboi over several issues.

How far AAP is able to mobilize people and harp on the success story of Delhi’s Arbind Kejriwal’s is worth noting in the subsequent days.

However, the BJP legislator Suren Phukan who is also considered to be a giant player on the ground is reportedly pitching on development cards but is facing the ire of the locals lately.