DIGBOI: In an unexpected development involving deprivation of government schemes to beneficiaries, BJP MLA Suren Phukan was chased away by infuriated local residents in Digboi on Saturday morning at Makum under Digboi Assembly constituency in Tinsukia District.

The legislator had to face stiff resistance upon his arrival to inaugurate an Anganwadi centre near Betjan TE Oriya Line close to Ganngabari village in Makum.

Phukan who faced strong opposition and slogeneering by a section of deprived beneficiaries hailing chiefly from Tea tribe community had to retreat having left his inaugural agenda.

The disgruntled agitators shouting slogans against the Digboi MLA and BJP government in Assam alleging that the local people had long been deprived of government schemes and development projects were yet to reach the said garden areas.

“We would give a befitting reponse to the indifferent BJP MLA Suren Phukan in the coming election,” said of the protestor who is seen in one of the videos doing the rounds in social media.

In the video footages going viral in social media, the villagers were seen yelling angrily upon the MLA who tried to persuade the people to his points but went futile.

It is pertinent to add here that the BJP legislator has been driving from piller to post bringing in development across the constituency over a period of time.

Phukan on several occasions had claimed himself before the media of achieving several milestones in respect of roads and infra developments.

However, such undesirable reactions from a section of his constituency that too from the tea garden community might cost dearly to the MLA in the days to come in the wake of Aam Admi Party picking a solid ground in Digboi under the high voltage tea tribe leader Manoj Dhanowar.