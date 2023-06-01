KOLASIB: Around 480 pieces of smoked meat, 55 dead birds and one deer carcass were disposed off under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 in Kolasib district of Mizoram on Wednesday.

The ceased items and carcasses were burned by deputy commissioner John LT Sanga at the Conservator of Forest, Northern Circle Office Compound in the presence of Margaret Lalramchhani, DFO and other departmental staff.

While disposing the ceased items, John LT Sanga emphasized on the necessity of safeguarding the ecosystem, the flora and fauna to combat the issues arising due to climate change.

He urged the gathering to put more effort in educating the general mass, the importance of ecological balance while performing their duties preserving and protecting forest and its habitants.

Killing of wild animals and birds for consumption is a common practice in the tribal dominated started if Mizoram.

Villagers in several hamlets across quite a number of districts, hunt for wild animals and birds for consumption.

The common practice of these Mizo villagers is to be smoke the carcass of the hunted animal or birds.

The Mizos seldom consume raw meat cooked like the conventional curries.

Though the Mizoram government has issued strict guidelines against the same, the practice goes on with the tribals.