AIZAWL: The police in the Northeast state of Mizoram have intensified its crackdown on smuggling of exotic animals.

On Tuesday, the police in Kolasib district of Mizoram rescued exotic animals from the clutches of animal smugglers.

As many as two Columbus monkeys and a crocodile were rescued by the police in Kolasib district of Mizoram on Tuesday.

One animal smuggler has also been arrested by the Mizoram police in connection with the case.

The Mizoram police launched an operation to rescue the animals after receiving information about smuggling of the exotic animals.

Upon frisking a vehicle near the Saiphai police outpost in Mizoram, the exotic animals – two Columbus monkeys and a crocodile – were rescued.

Meanwhile, the arrested person – the driver of the vehicle – has been identified as Jakir Hussain Barbhuyan.

The arrested person hails from Cachar district in Assam.

Further investigation into the case has been launched by the Mizoram police.