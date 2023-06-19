Guwahati: A team of the Azara Police in Guwahati, Assam arrested a man known as the “jewel thief” in connection with a gold theft case in a luxury hotel near the LGBI Airport in Borjhar.

As per sources, the man identified as Jayesh Ravji Sejpal has been committing burglaries across the country for nearly 23 years.

Jayesh Ravji Sejpal had been operating across the country and was recently arrested by the Karnal Police in Haryana based on a complaint by a woman.

While the accused is said to be a resident of Gujarat, he is a catering employee at a luxury hotel in Mumbai.

He had visited Assam in December and stayed at the Kiranshree Grand.

It was his modus operandi to stay in luxury hotels and then loot rooms of women at the same hotel.

In December, he did the same and managed to loot gold worth Rs 3 lakh and then fled to Mumbai.

However, recently he committed another robbery in Karnal, Haryana but this time he was not so lucky.

Why he managed to loot 150 grams of gold and Rs 5000, the police caught him within a few days based on a complaint.

Police sources said he was arrested by Karnal Police last month and was in Judicial Custody. Since he was wanted here in Assam, a team went to Haryana and took him to remand for questioning.

It may be mentioned that Sejpal has been operating since 2000 and in the past 23 years, he had committed at least 24 massive burglaries.

The police are currently investigating the matter.