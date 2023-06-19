Guwahati: As the water level across Assam seems to be rising, a ferry that was on its way to Majuli from Jorhat has been reported missing.

The ferry, MV Lohit en route to Majuli was on its schedule when it “lost contact”.

It was heading towards Kamalabari, Majuli from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.

Also Read: Assam | BJP worker ‘beats up’ couple for not attending JP Nadda’s rally in Sivasagar

According to the latest reports, the ferry that departed at 1:30 PM from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat had 134 passengers on board.

There were 32 motorcycles on board as well.

Also Read: Assam | BJP worker ‘beats up’ couple for not attending JP Nadda’s rally in Sivasagar

It has been suspected that the ferry may have lost its way due to the dense fog and strong current.

An operation by emergency response teams has been initiated to trace the missing ferry.

Further details are to be updated.