GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (June 19) issued a red alert for several districts of Assam till June 22.

The IMD has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts of Assam till June 22.

According to IMD, Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon will receive extremely heavy rains over the next few days.

On the other hand, the districts of Dhubri, Kamrup, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Goalpara and Karimganj in Assam are also expected to witness very heavy rainfall.

Assam, over the past one week, has been receiving heavy rainfall that has left several villages, towns and farmlands inundated.

The deluge has adversely affected over 33,000 people across 12 districts in Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Lakhimpur is the worst hit with 25,275 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with 3857 people and Tinsukia with 2666 persons.

The floods have also damaged 2,600 houses in nine districts of Assam.

Nearly 60,000 animals were also washed away in the floodwater in Assam.

Currently, as many as 142 villages across Assam are under flood waters and 1,510.98 hectares of crop areas damaged.