SIVASAGAR: A BJP worker allegedly beat a couple black and blue for failing to attend a public rally of the party’s national president JP Nadda at Sivasagar in Assam on Sunday (June 18).

The incident of the BJP worker allegedly thrashed the couple took place at Gaurisagar area in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The accused Assam BJP worker has been identified as Angshuman Borah.

On the other hand the victim husband and wife are: Tamash Changmai and Purnima Changmai.

The couple sustained grievous injuries in the assault by the Assam BJP worker and was admitted to the Sivasagar civil hospital for treatment.

An FIR has been filed by the victim couple against the Assam BJP worker for allegedly beating them.

“Angshuman thrashed my wife and me for not attending the rally of Nadda yesterday,” the victim husband said while speaking to reporters on Monday (June 19).

He said: “Me and my wife are daily wage earners. If we go for attending the rally, who will put food on our tables.”

He alleged that his wife had reached home after her work and was changing clothes when the accused Assam BJP worker barged into their house.

“He hit her, tore her clothes, beat her in the head and chest, then dragged her out of the house to the road,” the husband alleged.

As the accused was assaulting the woman, her husband arrived from work and tried to save her from the accused.

But he too was hit on the head and fell unconscious.

On hearing the commotion, the neighbours rushed to the aid of the victims.

On seeing the gathering of the people, the accused allegedly fled from the area.