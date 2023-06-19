Guwahati: After taking over the Assam Police SI Junmoni Rabha death case investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now called in for all electronic equipment used by the deceased cop during her service.

As per sources, the CBI has summoned the in-charge of the Morikolong Police Out-post Manoj Baruah with all electronic equipment that was used by Junmoni Rabha during her term in the outpost.

The source informed that apart from the IC, the CBI is also expected to call in former Nagaon SP, Leena Doley for questioning as Junmoni Rabha’s mother had named her (Leena Doley) as one of the accused.

The CBI has a team of six IT officials that will investigate the electronic devices.

The source said that the IT team has specific software that can recover even deleted data from storage devices.

It may be mentioned that Junmoni Rabha’s mother had earlier accused that data from Junmoni’s phone was deleted and hence the phone needs to be checked thoroughly.

The IT team will investigate all devices that were used by Junmoni Rabha during her tenure in Nagaon.

The CBI has also questioned four police officials including SI Abhajyoti Rabha on Monday regarding the incident.