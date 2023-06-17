Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against 21 BSNL Assam Circle officials in connection with the alleged fraud involving Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) officials, sources said.

The officials include the deputy general manager, assistant general manager, and chief accounting officer.

According to a CBI officer, searches were conducted at 25 locations, including the accused’s offices and residences across Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Haryana, after the FIR was filed recently.

The officials booked were posted at multiple locations in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Guwahati, etc.

The accused officials were allegedly involved in a scam to trick the state-run BSNL by working in connivance with a contractor.

It is learnt that a plot was hatched in which the authorities authorised the contractor to lay the National Optical Fibre Network Cable using the open trenching method at a cost of Rs 90,000 per km.

The contractor allegedly offered a number of defences, asserting a lack of right-of-way from the owner of a private property, and proposed switching from the open trenching method to the horizontal directional drilling method at an increased cost of Rs 2.30 lakh per km.

This conversion allegedly breached the tender condition and caused BSNL a loss to the tune of almost Rs 22 crore, notwithstanding the contract’s provisions for the right of way and easement clause.