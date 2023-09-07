Guwahati: A joint team of Assam Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Manipur Police recovered one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), two grenades, and other war-like stores in the vicinity of an Eco-Tourism park in the Gwarok foothills of Thoubal district.

The search operation was launched based on credible intelligence of the presence of weapons and war-like stores in the area.

Also Read: Assam: 57 cattle heads rescued in Guwahati, nine smugglers arrested

The recovered items were later handed over to the Khongjom police station for further investigation.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wants India in Reserve Bank’s name to be replaced with Bharat

The recovery of these weapons was seen as a major success for the security forces as they prevented the weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

Further investigations regarding the weapons and who they belong to are being conducted.