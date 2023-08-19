Imphal: A combined team of the Yairipok and Thoubal district police unearthed an AK-47 rifle and 11 bayonets in a special operation at the foothills of Yairipok Pepchi village under the Yairipok police station in Manipur‘s Thoubal district on Saturday.

The operation was launched from 4 am till 8 am on Saturday based on a piece of specific information that some weapons being used in the ongoing ethnic violence are being kept hidden.

The AK rifle and bayonets were found buried at the Yairipok Pepchi hill slopes. Over 100 people residing in and around the Yairipok Pepchi village were paraded in the operation. They were released from detention after being produced their identity cards.

On Friday, security forces while conducting operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the valley districts recovered three arms and 52 ammunition.

Notably, huge cache of different types and ammunition have reportedly been used by the warring groups in the ongoing ethnic violence in Mnaipur that started on May 3, official sources said.

The police said that they are continuing their operations to unearth more weapons and ammunition that are being kept secret. They also urged the people to come forward with any information they have about the weapons.