AIZAWL: Mizoram excise and narcotics department and state police seized 2.370 kilograms of heroin and arrested six people at two different locations in the past two days, an official said on Tuesday (September 05).

Acting on a specific input, officials of the state excise and narcotics department seized 915 grams of heroin in Serchhip on Tuesday (September 05), the official said.

Five people, including four from Assam and one from Tripura, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

A Mahindra bolero and an Alto car used for transporting the contraband were also seized by the excise officials, he said.

The seized heroin is being smuggled outside Mizoram, he said.

In another operation, Mizoram police while conducting random vehicle checking at Ngopa police check gate in Saitual district recovered and seized 1.455 kilograms of heroin, being transported from Champhai via Ngopa road in one vehicle Alto K-10 car on Monday, the official also said.

An 18-year-old man from New Champhai has been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), he said.