ITANAGAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has slammed the Arunachal Pradesh government for “several deficiencies” in implementation of the PM-KISAN Yojana in the state.

The CAG, in its report, highlighted “several discrepancies” in implementation of the PM-KISAN Yojana, a central scheme, in Arunachal Pradesh.

The CAG alleged that benefits were extended to ineligible beneficiaries in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Total benefits amounting to Rs 46.98 lakh has been extended to 572 ineligible beneficiaries (in Arunachal Pradesh),” the CAG report said.

The CAG alleged that there was no duly approved alternate mechanism for identification of beneficiaries as per the guidelines developed in Arunachal Pradesh.

This hampered proper implementations of the scheme, the CAG stated in its report.

“The state nodal department could not provide justification or basis for determining potential beneficiaries in the state. Due to this, more than the total available beneficiaries registered in two of the four sample districts. Further, coverage of the scheme and beneficiaries yet to be registered could not be determined,” the CAG report alleged.

“A total of 373 beneficiaries were registered without verification of appropriate authorities and benefits of Rs 28.22 lakh has already been extended to the unverified beneficiaries,” it added.

The PM-KISAN Yojana is aimed at providing income support and risk mitigation for farmers.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers get income support for meeting expenses related to agriculture and allied activities, as well as for domestic needs.