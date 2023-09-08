Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong announced that the repair work on the National Highway 6 stretch from Jowai-Lumshnong to Ratacherra is likely to begin next week.

A company will be allotted to supervise the road project in November this year.

Tynsong met with the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), who is also the Managing Director of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Mahmood Ahmed, Chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Joint Secretary to MoRTH Santosh Kumar Yadav, and Secretary to MoRTH Anurag Jain to discuss the repair work.

At the meeting, it was decided to expedite the process of repairing the Shillong-Dawki road in order to bring relief to the commuters.

The road is in a dilapidated condition and has been causing a lot of inconvenience to the people.