Guwahati: A team of surgeons at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong, Meghalaya, has successfully performed a complex surgery to remove a rare choledochal cyst in a 23-year-old woman.

The patient from south Assam’s Silchar was diagnosed with a choledochal cyst, a congenital abnormality of the bile duct that transports bile from the liver to the gall bladder and small intestine. Choledochal cysts are rare, occurring in only about 1 in 10,000 people.

In woman patient’s case, the cyst was of the type 4a, which is the most complex and challenging to treat. This type of cyst involves both the intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile ducts.

The surgery was performed by a team of surgeons led by Professor Ranendra Hajong, Head of the Department of General Surgery at NEIGRIHMS. The team also included Dr. Dathiajam Tongper, Dr. K. Kamtha N, and Dr. Pinky Rabha. Dr. Priyanka Dev, from the Department of Anaesthesiology, provided anesthesia for the surgery.

The surgery was a success, and the woman is now recovering well. She is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Professor Hajong said that the surgery was a challenging one, but the team was able to successfully remove the cyst and give her a new lease on life.

“This is a rare and complex condition, and we are very happy that we were able to successfully treat her. We are committed to providing the best possible care to all of our patients, and this case is a testament to our dedication,” he said.

Professor Noor Topno, Head of the Department of General Surgery, said that the surgery was a team effort and that he was proud of the work done by all of the surgeons and other healthcare professionals involved.

“This is a testament to the skills and dedication of our team,” he said. “We are committed to providing the best possible care to all of our patients, and this case is a shining example of that commitment.”

Professor C. Daniala, Medical Superintendent of NEIGRIHMS, said that he was delighted to hear that the patuent is recovering well after her surgery.

“I appreciate the skills and dedication of the surgeons and others involved in this case. This is a great example of the high-quality care that is provided at NEIGRIHMS,” he said.

Professor Nalin Mehta, Director of NEIGRIHMS, said that he was proud of the entire team of doctors, nurses, and support staff involved in the surgery.

“This not only speaks volumes of the capabilities of our doctors, nurses, and support staff, but also reiterates our commitment to providing the best healthcare to the people of the entire North Eastern Region,” he said.