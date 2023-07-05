Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientist-C (Medical) and Research Assistant in the project entitled “Setting up of Nation-Wide Network of Laboratories for Managing Epidemics and National Calamities”

Name of post : Scientist – C (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) with one year R & D/ teaching experience or Post graduate diploma in medical subjects with two years R & D / teaching experience in the required subject from recognized university

OR

MBBS degree recognized by MCI or equivalent degree from recognized university with 4 years R & D/ teaching experience in the required subject after MBBS degree.

OR

BDS/B.V.Sc & AH degree recognized by DCI/VCI with 5 years R & D/ teaching experience in the relevant subject after BDS/ B.V.Sc. degree.

Salary : Rs. 67000/- plus HRA per month

Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc/MSc MLT in Virology/ Microbiology/Biotechnology/Parasitology/ Immunology from recognized university/ institutes.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply by filling up the Application Form attached with this Advertisement along with attested copies of all essential documents relating to educational qualification and experience. Applications should be submitted in the Department of Microbiology, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. The last date of submission of applications will be on the 18th July, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







