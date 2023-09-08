Kohima: The Naga Hoho (NH), the apex body of the Naga tribes, has strongly opposed the recent passage of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 by the parliament.

The Hoho alleged that the amendment would infringe upon the constitutional protections guaranteed to Nagaland by Article 371 (A) of the Indian Constitution and pose a threat to the rights and heritage of the Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Article 371 (A) acknowledges the distinct cultural identity and historical legacy of Nagaland, safeguarding its autonomy and traditional practices.

The NH pointed out that relevant Acts and regulations already exist to protect the rights and well-being of the STs across the country.

The NH said that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 would expand the state’s reach into the heart of the traditional way of life of the Nagas.

The bill would give the government excessive control over forests and lands, raising concerns that precious resources could be exploited by private capitalists in the name of development, the Hoho opined.

The NH said that the government’s claim of protecting forests through the amendment was a smokescreen for allowing commercial interests to prevail over the well-being and rights of the people.

The NH further declared that any policy that disregarded such concerns and aspirations in the name of development was an affront to the principles of justice and equity.

They also expressed concern that the amendment would erode the autonomy of the Naga tribes and disregard the sanctity of their traditional practices.

They body insisted that the government must respect and nurture the age-old community initiatives aimed at conserving the forests.

NH called upon the state government to safeguard the constitutional rights and the rich heritage of the Nagas and demanded that the state legislate to ensure that the harmful amendment did not get a foothold in Nagaland.