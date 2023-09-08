Agartala: BJP candidates who won the by-polls in Tripura said that they believe that the people of these two constituencies have rejected the CPI(M), and they predict the party’s imminent decline in the state.

After the completion of the counting process, BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain won in Boxanagar with 34,146 votes, while the CPI(M)’s Mizan Hossain received 3,909 votes in the same constituency.

In Dhanpur, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath secured victory with 30,017 votes, while the CPI(M)’s Kaushik Chanda received 11,146 votes.

After winning the election, Tafajjal Hossain stated that the results reflected the frustration of the people who had been misled for the past 25 years.

“In the 2023 Assembly election in Boxanagar, I was on the verge of winning, but certain individuals confused the straightforward voters of the constituency. However, the people have now recognized this and have given a clear mandate to the BJP. This is a reprisal for the past 25 years during which the CPI(M) deceived the voters. In the days to come, the CPI(M) will fade away from this state. The voters of Boxanagar have made history by removing the CPI(M) from this assembly,” he said.

Bindu Debnath also claimed that the CPI(M) was well aware of their impending defeat, as they had already lost their support base.

“The CPI(M) is accustomed to holding conferences in air-conditioned rooms and will make allegations because they were already aware of their impending defeat in this election. The CPI(M) has lost ground, and people have lost faith in them. Both voters and CPI(M) workers in Dhanpur have rejected them. People have spurned them, and many of their members have joined the BJP. Even during the campaign, individuals from outside the constituency came to campaign for the CPI(M).” he added.