Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Institute Office Automation – Phase 1” at the Centre for Computer and Communication. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has also got the facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or M.Sc in CS/IT or MCA with 60% Marks. Sound knowledge and also hands on experience of programming in JSP, JAVA, JavaScript, AJAX, JQuery, UI

Design and MySQL

How to apply :

Eligible candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications,

experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies also of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) by 6:00 PM on 30th July, 2025 (Wednesday) to the Principal Investigator Mr. Sanjoy Das, at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here