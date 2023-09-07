Agartala: The Left Front of Tripura has decided to boycott the counting of votes for the by-elections to the Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly seats, alleging massive rigging by the ruling BJP.

Left Front Convener Narayan Kar said in a statement that the by-elections were “completely rigged and made a farce”.

He said that the Left Front had repeatedly drawn the attention of the Election Commission (EC) to the rigging, but the EC had not taken any action.

“In this situation, what is the point of thinking of going ahead with the counting of votes? Therefore, we have decided to boycott the counting of rigged voting on September 8, 2023,” Kar said.

The by-elections were held on September 5.

The Left Front has alleged that the BJP used violence and intimidation to rig the elections. They have also alleged that the EC was biased in favour of the BJP.