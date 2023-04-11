DIBRUGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in 2024 elections.

This was stated by union home minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally at Dibrugarh in Assam on Tuesday (April 11).

Amit Shah made this statement in Assam while claiming that the BJP will return to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He claimed that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for the third time.

He also said that the BJP will win more than 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Narendra Modi will become the PM for a third time with BJP winning over 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Amit Shah said in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The union home minister also highlighted the recent defeat of the Congress party in the three Northeast states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in the recently held assembly elections.

“It is because of Prime Minister Modi that the once trouble-torn Northeast saw an end in extremism and experienced development all around,” said Amit Shah.

“Earlier, Assam was known for protests and terrorism. But now there is peace and people are dancing to the beats of Bihu,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah also said that the controversial armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) has been removed from 70 percent of the areas in Assam.

He also claimed that Bodoland and Karbi Anglong areas in Assam are now peaceful and the state’s border disputes with other Northeast states are being resolved.