Guwahati: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday said that they will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in Assam.

Speaking to the media, BPF chief Mohilary said that in the elections slated to be held in 2024, the BPF would not be part of any alliance.

He added that the BFP would contest for two seats which are the Kokrajhar and Mangaldoi seats.

Also Read: Pro-Khalistan group SFJ ‘supports’ ULFA-I’s Assam independence movement

Mohilary further added that he would continue with a peace rally across the BTR region to ensure that peace prevails in and around the BTR.

He claimed that his party wants to save BTC as it is on the verge of “extinction”.

Also Read: Assam forest dept sitting on Centre’s letter seeking report on Kaziranga rhino census

“While some reports were that the UPPL had tried to stop people from attending our rallies but the people came anyway as they knew that the UPPL had destroyed BTC”, he added.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats of which, the BPF aims to contest in two seats–Kokrajhar and Mangaldai.