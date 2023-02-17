KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam – Pramod Boro has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against BPF president and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Boro filed the defamation suit against Mohilary in the court of the Kamrup-Metro district and session judge in Guwahati, Assam.

The defamation suit was filed by the BTC chief against Hagrama Mohilary for his alleged defamatory statement against Boro in an arms recovery case.

Notably, following the arrest of former BPF MLA Hitesh Basumatary and the recovery of weapons from his residence, Mohilary alleged that the arms were planted by Pramod Boro at the site of recovery.

“The consignment of arms was kept by Pramod Boro in the place and Hitesh Basumatary was arrested on a false charge,” Mohilary had said on February 10.

Hitesh Basumatary (52) along with two others was arrested by the Assam police for his alleged association with a newly-formed armed outfit on January 7.

One AK-47 and one M16 assault rifles were also recovered from the residence of the former Assam MLA.