GUWAHATI: The controversial armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) has been extended in as many as eight (8) districts of Assam.

The “disturbed area” tag under AFSPA in eight districts of Assam will come into effect from April 1.

AFSPA has been extended in the districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao of Assam.

This was stated in a notification issued by the Assam home and political department.

However, the “disturbed area” tag has been lifted from Lakhipur sub-division in Cachar district of Assam.

AFSPA has been lifted from Lakhipur following a review of the law and order scenario in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre, last week, had said it had decided to decrease “disturbed areas” declared under AFSPA in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur from April.

Assam was declared a “disturbed area” under AFSPA during the intervening night of November 27-28, 1990.

Since then, the purview of AFSPA has been extended every six months in Assam.