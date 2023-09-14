GUWAHATI: A joint team of the special task force (STF) of Assam police along with Guwahati police, arrested four persons in Jorabat area on Thursday (September 14), and seized 518.8 grams of smuggled gold from their possession.

The four accused have been identified as Veeru Singh (27), a resident of Punjabi Colony in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Inayet Ali (30), a resident of New Kohinur Chowpasni Road at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Jannat Begum (56), a resident of Shillong in Meghalaya and Mohammad Yusuph (38), hailing from Phalodi in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The consignment of smuggled gold was reportedly being transported from Meghalaya to Rajasthan in a Hyundai Xcent vehicle bearing registration number ML05-N-8712 when it was intercepted along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border by the joint team of STF and Guwahati police in Assam leading to the subsequent arrests and seizure of the gold.

The accused are currently being interrogated and will be produced before the court later in the day.

Estimated value of the seized gold is Rs 31 lakh.