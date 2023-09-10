Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a Bihar police constable from Bongaigaon in Assam on Saturday for allegedly transporting a consignment of fake gold in the Tripura Sundari Express train.

The constable, identified as Chandan Paswan, was arrested on Saturday based on a tip-off. A team of GRP officers conducted a raid on the train and found the fake gold in Paswan’s bag.

Paswan told the police that he was not aware of how the fake gold came into his bag. He said that he was returning home from Agartala, the capital of Tripura, and did not know anything about the fake gold.

The GRP is investigating the matter further and is trying to determine how Paswan came into possession of the fake gold. They are also trying to find out who was behind the smuggling attempt.