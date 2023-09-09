Guwahati: An expert team of UNESCO is expected to visit the Charaideo Maidam site on October 7 to assess the preservation efforts, management blueprint, futuristic planning, and the roles of various stakeholders.

Charaideo Maidam, home to over 90 royal burial mounds, is also referred to as the Pyramids of Assam.

The Centre has nominated this historic site for the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. If selected, Assam will have three world heritage sites, the other two being Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park.

Located approximately 30 km from Sivasagar town, Charaideo was the first capital of the Ahoms, who ruled Assam from the 13th to the 18th centuries. The site is a symbol of Ahom power and culture.

Ahead of the visit of the UNESCO team, a group of ministers (GoM) formed by the Assam government to monitor the renovation works of the Maidam site, visited the archaeological site on Saturday.

The ministers’ team comprising Keshab Mahanta, Nandita Gorlosa, Jogen Mohan and Jayanta Mallabaruah inspected the structural conservation works, protection measures, excavation requirements, infrastructural development, and landscaping works at the site. They also visited the museum located within the archaeological site premises.

After the site inspection, the GoM held a meeting at Suikapha Museum to review the renovation works. In the meeting, Barthakur directed all concerned officials to complete necessary preparations on a war footing before the visit of the UNESCO team.

The UNESCO team is expected to spend two days at the Charaideo Maidam site. During their visit, they will meet with government officials, archaeologists, and local stakeholders to discuss the preservation and management of the site.