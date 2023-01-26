GUWAHATI: As many as eleven personalities from the Northeast have been conferred with Padma Shri this year for their contributions in different fields.

Those from the Northeast to be conferred with Padma Shri this year are: three from Assam, two from Tripura, one each from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Two personalities from Manipur have also been conferred with Padma Shri.

AWARDEES:

STATE NAME OF AWARDEE ASSAM HEMOPRAVA CHUTIA, HEM CHANDRA GOSWAMI, RAMKUIWANGBE JENE TRIPURA NARENDRA CHANDRA DEBBARMA, BIKRAM BAHADUR JAMATIA MANIPUR K SHANATHOIBA SHARMA, THOUNAOJAM CHAOBA SINGH MEGHALAYA RISINGBOR KURKALANG ARUNACHAL PRADESH KARMA WANGCHU MIZORAM KC RUNREMSANGI SIKKIM TULA RAM UPRETI

Tula Ram Upreti was chosen for his contribution to agriculture, Hemoprava Chutia, Hem Chandra Goswami, Risingbor Kurkalang, and KC Runremsangi for their contributions to art, Narendra Chandra Debbarma and Chaoba Singh for their contributions to public affairs, Jene, Jamatia, and Wangchu for their contributions to social work, and Shanathoiba Sharma for sports.

Debbarma and Wangchu will receive the Padma Award posthumously.

Padma Shri, also spelled Padma Shree, is the fourth-highest civilian award in India, after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Instituted on 2 January 1954, the award is conferred in recognition of “distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service and public affairs”.

It is awarded by the Indian government every year on the occasion of the country’s Republic Day.