Dimapur: Nagaland governor Jagdish Mukhi said NIT Nagaland is the first centrally-funded technical institute in the state out of 31 NITs across the country that is one of the rapidly growing NITs in the North East region.

Addressing the 4th convocation of the NIT Nagaland at Chumoukedima Town Council hall on Monday, Mukhi said the institute is contributing significantly to various fields of engineering, technology, education, and research.

He added that the NITs are established not only to promote technical education but to promote social ethics and a new generation with a vision of a united India.

The governor said to the degree awardees at the 4th convocation, “Let no geographical demarcation limit your career and life and let the globe be your own playground.”

He urged all the graduates to give back more to their community, country, and humanity at large. Stressing that they need to streamline the developmental growth between the urban and rural divide, he said the task of NIT Nagaland graduates is to take technology and make it relevant as far as the remotest community.

“Agriculture sector needs more technological advancements given the growth in which mechanisation and optimisation of the implements are promising for a better harvest,” Mukhi said. He urged all the graduates to be job creators rather than job hunters.

Mukhi further exhorted the graduates not to look at this degree as an end to their education rather it should serve as a catalyst for their further pursuit of knowledge.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said: “We can believe that we got absolute independence if and only if a lady can walk with gold in the streets even at midnight without any fear.”

He also mentioned that Nagaland is one of the few states in the world where a small girl can walk alone in the street at midnight.