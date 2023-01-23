KOHIMA: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is likely to contest in over 20 constituencies in the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections.

The JD-U will likely contest in 20 to 22 seats in Nagaland assembly elections 2023, with an eye on gaining “national party” status.

Polling to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in one phase on February 27.

The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The JD-U had contested in 13 seats in the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections.

The party managed to secure 4.6 percent of the vote share and won only one seat in the Nagaland legislative assembly.

However, in 2019, the lone JD-U MLA and Nagaland minister G Kaito Aye quit the party and joined the ruling NDPP.

Notably, in the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019 and 2022 Manipur polls, the JD-U had won a respectable number of seats.

If the JD-U manages to secure 8 percent vote share in the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections, the party will manage to gain national party status.