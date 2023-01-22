Kohima: The Nagaland police have seized various contraband and cash amounting to Rs 18.50 crore during the past week, officials said on Saturday.

The police carried out the raids as part of their pre-poll measures against drugs and arms peddling and unauthorized monetary transactions.

A senior police officer said that various drugs worth Rs 3.43 crore, foreign liquor valued at Rs 21.25 lakh, and various other contrabands worth Rs 14.84 crore have been seized from different parts of the state during the past one week.

The police also seized arms and ammunition worth Rs 50,900.

The officer said that after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Nagaland Assembly elections on Wednesday, raids were stepped up against all kinds of illegal activities and clandestine trading.

The police have also sought public cooperation and support during the election period for proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The 60-member Nagaland Assembly will go to the polls on February 27, while the results will be announced on March 2.