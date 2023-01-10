KOHIMA: To ensure free and fair assembly elections in Nagaland, at least 50 companies of central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the state.

This was informed by the Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO) – V Shashank Shekhar.

According to reports, the Nagaland government had sought only 30 companies of central paramilitary forces.

However, 50 companies of CAPF have been deployed in Nagaland for election duties.

“Apart from the 50 CAPF companies, few more will arrive in the state later,” the Nagaland CEO said.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Nagaland met representatives of different political parties in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

A team election commission of India (ECI) will also visit Nagaland on January 13-15, the CEO said.