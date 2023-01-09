New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within a week over the appointment of DGP in Nagaland.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to file an affidavit indicating whether an officer’s concurrence is necessary before empanelling him for appointment as the DGP of a state even if he is on the Center’s deputation.

While hearing a petition filed against the extension granted to Nagaland’s incumbent DGP, T John Longkumer, the bench also asked the MHA to place the supporting rule relating to the concurrence.

The court also sought UPSC’s response, mentioning steps it has taken to act in accordance with the MHA’s letter showing concurrence on the relaxing of eligibility criteria.

Last month, the top court pulled up the UPSC on the issue related to the process of appointment of Nagaland DGP and refused to give 60 days time for convening the Empanelment Committee Meeting for preparation of a panel of officers for making appointments to the post.

The apex court had also set December 19, 2022, as a deadline for taking the decision. It said that the formalities are to be undertaken by the UPSC, MHA, and the State.

The UPSC made a plea before the court to grant at least 60 days time for convening the Empanelment Committee Meeting for the preparation of a panel of officers for appointment to the post of DGP, Nagaland, as the consultation with the MHA on the matter is still under process.

On 31 August 2022, the MHA approved the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for the extension of service and extension of inter cadre deputation tenure of T John Longkumer, IPS from Chhattisgarh cadre to Nagaland cadre for a period of six months from the date of his superannuation on 31 August 2022.

Nagaland Law Students’ Federation, an intervenor in the matter, has alleged that Nagaland state has acted in an arbitrary and illegal manner, to appoint an officer at the highest post in the State Police, who first does not belong to the State Cadre, who already served his tenure, who’s name has been rejected by the UPSC for a further extension, and who is today continuing on the said post.

The federation also alleged that it indicates the malafide intent of the State Govt.

The Federation also said that Nagaland state has flouted the directions of the top Court, by removing Rupin Sharma, before the expiry of the mandated “two years” tenure.

On June 20, 2018 Rupin Sharma was removed from the post of DGP and on June 27 of the same year, T John Longkumer, a 1991 Batch IPS Officer from the Chhattisgarh Cadre was appointed as the DGP Nagaland.