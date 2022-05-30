Guwahati: The final results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2021 have been declared on Monday with two from Assam making it to the list.

Candidates can check their respective results at the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Shruti Sharma from Delhi secured the All India Rank (AIR 1).

She said that although she was confident of qualifying but topping the merit list came as a surprise.

She will join the Indian Administration Services (IAS).

How to check UPSC CSE final result

Go to use online.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. Click on the Civil Services Examination, 2021 final result link. Download the PDF file.

The topper, Shruti Sharma is a St Stephens College of Delhi University graduate and joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her post-graduation.

However, she dropped out of JNU and joined the Delhi School of Economics at Delhi University to pursue her post-graduate degree.

She then started the preparation for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA).

Three candidates from Assam have also made it to the list of successful UPSC candidates.

The candidates who have cracked the exam from Assam are Shilpa Khanikar (rank 506), Ayushi Kalwar (rank 618), and Debojyoti Barman (rank 639).

Ayushi Kalwar hails from south Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Two candidates from Nagaland too cleared the exam. They are Viku L Achumi and Imsenaro Walling.