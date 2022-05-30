Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for opening of international borders in Northeast to boost trade and tourism with neighbouring countries.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while speaking at an event in Guwahati on Sunday.

“By setting up border haats and opening formal trade routes, we can open up new vistas of trade and tourism in the region,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister further highlighted the geographically advantageous location of Northeast region that can facilitate as a link between India, South Asia and South East Asia.

The Northeast region of India shares a “cultural alliance” with its neighbouring countries, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“What we need is a proper economic policy, which is backed by a committed cooperation to set the ball rolling,” the Assam CM added.

“Commerce, conservation, culture, connectivity and capacity building are central to mutual growth,” he said.