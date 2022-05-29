Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that better cooperation and connectivity with judicious use of natural resources in a far-sighted and ecologically sound manner, is the key to the overall prosperity of the BBIN, ASEAN and BIMSTEC regions.

The Chief Minister said this at the valedictory session of “Asian Confluence River Conclave, 2022” in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The two-day Conclave was organized by “Asian Confluence” in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and Assam Government at Guwahati on Saturday and Sunday aiming at promoting sub-regional cooperation in the BBIN, ASEAN and BIMSTEC regions.

Underlining the importance of connectivity for boosting economic progress, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that enhancing connectivity should not be looked at building bridges, roads or waterways and airways alone.

He said that there is a need to go beyond physical connectivity infrastructures and equally focus on data corridors, education and tourism, and energy and cultural links.

The Chief Minister also sought cooperation from countries of the region to strengthen bamboo value chains in the Northeast and stressed opening borders for peace and prosperity by setting up Border Haats.

He further said that best efforts are being by the central and state government to give a tangible shape to connectivity with the ASEAN and Bangladesh through roadways, railways and airways.

Sarma informed that riverine connectivity in the state is witnessing a remarkable change and under a World Bank project, the state government is modernizing ports and vessels.