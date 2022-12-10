NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Nagaland government, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the UPSC to finish the process of appointment of director general of police (DGP) in the Northeast state by December 19.

The order was passed by a Supreme Court bench comprising chief justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

The Supreme Court rejected the plea of UPSC to grant 60 days time for finalising the process of appointment of Nagaland DGP.

The Supreme Court further warned the Nagaland government, MHA and the UPSC of use of “coercive arms of law” by it if they fail to comply with the order.

Also read: Nagaland: Dimapur civil society groups to take action against illegal taxation

As per the process, the UPSC, in consultation with state government and other stakeholders, has to prepare a list of three senior police officers and out of them, the state can appoint any one as the DGP.

Currently, 1991 batch IPS officer TJ Longkumer is serving as the DGP of Nagaland.

Longkumer was appointed as Nagaland DGP on June 27, 2018.

Last year, he was given a one-year extension in the post till August 31, 2022.

This year, he was again given an extension of six months till February 2023.