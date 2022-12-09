IMPHAL: Chief minister of Sikkim PS Tamang, on Friday, called on his Manipur counterpart Biren Singh in Imphal.

Both the chief ministers discussed measures to improve trade ties between Manipur and Sikkim.

The chief ministers of Manipur and Sikkim also vowed to make “Northeast the growth engine of the nation”.

“As Northeast Indian states get closer with enhanced connectivity, we will continue to work together to fulfil Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of making Northeast the growth engine of the Nation,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said after meeting his Sikkim counterpart PS Tamang.

The Sikkim chief minister will attend the Shandmashik Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya at Santolabari in Manipur.

Tamang is accompanied by Sikkim minister Bedu Singh Panth, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and SD Dhakal, secretary to CM.