GANGTOK: The Sikkim government will continue to pursue its case for inclusion of Bhutia language in the 8th schedule of the constitution.

This was stated by Sikkim ecclesiastical affairs minister – Sonam Lama on Monday.

Lama said that he will push for inclusion Bhutia language into the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“We in Sikkim have been speaking Bhutia language for last 332 years. Living without Bhutia language inducted into 8th Constitution is like not living in Sikkim,” the minister said.

The Bhutia language, also called Sikkimese or Drenjongké belongs to the Tibeto-Burman languages.

After gaining statehood the language was introduced as a school subject in Sikkim and the written language was developed.