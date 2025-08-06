Guwahati: The Assam government has introduced a special scheme to assist indigenous people living in vulnerable areas with applying for arms licenses.

This move aims to protect those who face real threats to their safety by making it easier and more secure for them to get permission to own firearms.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of a dedicated online portal to simplify the application process for arms licenses for eligible indigenous residents.

“A dedicated portal is coming up where indigenous people, who perceive a threat to their lives and reside in sensitive areas, can apply for an Arms License. Upon proper scrutiny and after a multi-layered process, Arms License will be granted to individuals,” Sarma wrote on X.

Upon proper scrutiny and after a multi-layered process, Arms License will be granted to individuals. pic.twitter.com/bcVtB04mM9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2025

An official graphic shared by the Chief Minister highlights the key eligibility criteria. Only original inhabitants or indigenous citizens of Assam will qualify.

Applicants must live in areas designated as vulnerable by district administrations or security agencies and must show a genuine threat to their safety.

The application process will involve several steps. It begins with a security assessment, followed by thorough verification by local administration, police, and intelligence agencies. The final decision will be made by the District Magistrate, based on recommendations from the Superintendent of Police and other authorized officials.

Once granted, arms licenses will be non-transferable, subject to regular reviews, and can be revoked if misused or linked to criminal activity.

Authorities have assured that all provisions under the Arms Act, 1959, and Arms Rules, 2016, will be strictly followed. A monitoring system will be established to prevent any misuse.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the portal is intended as a public service to make the process more accessible and transparent, not to replace the existing offline procedure. Similar to the government’s Seva Setu portal, it aims to improve ease of access and governance.

Deputy Commissioners will play a key role in overseeing the scheme, verifying applications, and coordinating with law enforcement.

The government also clarified that interstate border areas adjoining Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland are excluded from the scheme, as they are not classified as vulnerable under this policy.

While some have welcomed the announcement, it has also sparked criticism. Opposition leaders, including Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, have raised concerns about the scheme’s impact.

A civil society representative from Nagaon remarked, “The people of Assam need drinking water, roads, education, jobs, and irrigation – not firearms.”

Groups from Muslim-majority districts such as Barpeta, Dhubri, Morigaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar have also expressed fears that the scheme could lead to the militarization of select communities and deepen social divisions.

Supporters argue the policy is long overdue. In many remote parts of Assam, police presence is limited, leaving residents vulnerable.

For these communities, a government-regulated arms license could provide an important layer of protection against criminal threats.

As Assam prepares to launch the portal in the coming days, attention is focused on how the initiative will strike a balance between public safety and responsible oversight.

As debate intensifies, the scheme is poised to shape discussions on indigenous rights, community security, and the role of digital tools in governance.