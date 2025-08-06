Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Domain Expert on call basis for specialized assignments.

Name of post : Domain Expert (Liaisoning & Coordination)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates having educational qualification of Masters / M.Sc./M. Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology would be preferred. Must have minimum 30 years of experience in the Mines, Mineral or Hydrocarbon sector

Additional Criteria :

a) Should have good interpersonal, delegation, liaison, networking and communication skills to establish effective relationship in internal as well external to the organization.

b) Should have experience and knowledge of various facets of work related to Geology & Mining, Policy & Regulation of Mines and Minerals.

c) Should have good understanding on matters related to Petroleum Exploration licenses, Mining Leases, hydrocarbon exploration and familiar with Government procedures and policies.

d) Should have profound knowledge of Mining Laws, Environmental Laws, Forest Laws, Ground Water, and Wildlife Regulation with good knowledge of EIA, procedure & provisions for getting statutory clearances.

Name of post : Domain Expert (Planning & Monitoring Geology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates having educational qualification of Masters / M.Sc./M. Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology would be preferred. Must have minimum 30 years of experience in the Mines, Mineral or Hydrocarbon sector.

Additional Criteria :

a) Should have good experience in planning of exploration program, logging of borehole for mines & mineral resources.

b) Should have experience in preparation of Mining Lease application.

c) Should have experience in preparation of strategic planning and monitoring of various projects.

d) Should have experience in Liaising with Ministry and Statutory/Regulatory agencies

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their duly filled application (only in the prescribed format provided below) along with self-attested requisite documents to the following sources:

Submit to: Chief General Manager (HR-Acquisitions), OIL Human Resources Office, Oil India Limited, 3rd Floor, P.O. Duliajan, Assam-786602

E mail ID: [email protected]

Deadline: On or before 23:59 hours of 20/08/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here