IMPHAL: Manipur governor La Ganesan, on Wednesday, said that the sporting prowess of Northeast is on the rise.

He said that Manipur, being a sporting powerhouse is leading the Northeast when it comes to sports.

The Manipur governor made this statement while speaking at the welcoming ceremony of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Trophy 2023 at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium in Imphal.

Ganesan said that Manipur is popularly known as the “powerhouse” of sports in India.

Although Manipur is small in size, it has been producing Olympians in almost all sports disciplines, Ganesan said.

Notably, the trophy of the 2023 FIH men’s hockey world cup, on Wednesday (December 7), arrived at Imphal in Manipur.

The hockey world cup trophy arrived at Imphal in Manipur for public display as part of the trophy tour visiting 13 states and one union territory.

Manipur state sports minister Govindas Konthoujam and officials of the Manipur hockey board brought the world cup trophy to Imphal on Wednesday.

On Thursday (December 8), the trophy of the hockey world cup will reach Guwahati in Assam.

Notably, Guwahati in Assam and Imphal in Manipur are the only two cities in entire Northeast, where the trophy will be kept for a day.