IMPHAL: The trophy of the 2023 FIH men’s hockey world cup, on Wednesday (December 7), arrived at Imphal in Manipur.

The hockey world cup trophy will be present in the Khuman Lampak hockey stadium at Imphal in Manipur on Wednesday.

The hockey world cup trophy arrived at Imphal in Manipur for public display as part of the trophy tour visiting 13 states and one union territory.

Manipur state sports minister Govindas Konthoujam and officials of the Manipur hockey board brought the world cup trophy to Imphal on Wednesday.

On Thursday (December 8), the trophy of the hockey world cup will reach Guwahati in Assam.

Notably, Guwahati in Assam and Imphal in Manipur are the only two cities in entire Northeast, where the trophy will be kept for a day.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday, launched the trophy tour of the FIH Odisha hockey men’s world cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik handed over the trophy to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

The FIH Odisha hockey men’s world cup 2023 will be held at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13-29.

Sixteen teams will be competing for the prestigious trophy.

Odisha is the official sponsor of both the men and women’s hockey teams till 2033.