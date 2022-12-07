IMPHAL: Olympic medallist from Northeast state of Manipur – Mirabai Chanu – has won silver medal at the 2022 world weightlifting championships in Colombia.

Mirabai Chanu from Manipur defeated Hou Zhihua of China to win silver at the world championships.

Mirabai lifted a combined weight of 200 kg (87kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk) compared to Zhihua’s total of 198 kg (89kg in snatch and 109 kg in clean and jerk).

On the other hand, Jiang Huihua from China won the gold medal after lifting a combined weight of 206 kg (93kg plus 113kg).

“Extremely humbled and grateful for this victory. Small step towards our eventual goal of an Olympic gold,” said Mirabai Chanu after winning the silver medal.

She added: “Gratitude to my coach Vijay sir, our president IWLF Sahdev Yadav sir, sports authority of India, all the stakeholders and well wishers.”

Mirabai Chanu from Manipur had previously won gold in the 2017 world weightlifting championship.

Mirabai had won the gold m4edal at the 2022 edition of commonwealth games.